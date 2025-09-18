AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami slams DMK for "double standards"; rejects TTV Dinakaran's claims

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) held a press conference in Salem district, where he came down heavily on the DMK for allegedly "adopting double standards in politics."

"The DMK, which once attacked certain leaders while in the opposition, is now rolling out the red carpet for the very same people after coming to power. Their stance as a ruling party and as an opposition party has always been contradictory," Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK General Secreatry however clarified that the BJP would not intervence in any internal matters of the party. Recently there have been voice within the AIADMK that have called for the reunification of the party with the Saskila faction.

"Amit Shah has categorically stated he will not interfere in AIADMK's internal party affairs. Whoever violates party discipline will face strict action," he said.

Taking a swipe at AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami recalled that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had expelled him from the AIADMK in 2011. "After Jayalalithaa's demise, it was Dinakaran who re-entered the party wearing a mask. Now, for him to say that I am the one in disguise is completely unjustified," he said.

Clarifying his earlier remarks, EPS noted that his demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar had no connection to Dhinakaran's comments.

"I had only said that the highest civilian honour should be given to Muthuramalinga Thevar. From that statement alone, Dhinakaran has started speaking unnecessarily. I fail to understand what hidden agenda he is implying," he said.

Earlier on September 16, the AIADMK General Secretary met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also met with the newly elected Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan.

His visit comes in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, in which the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in an alliance against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).