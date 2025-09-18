ECI Demands Proof from Rahul Gandhi, Calls 'Vote Chori' Allegations 'Incorrect and Baseless'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that he is "getting help" from people who are working for the Election Commission of India (ECI) in uncovering alleged vote fraud in the country.

"We have started getting help from inside the Election Commission. I am making it clear that we are now getting information from inside the Election Commission; this was not happening before, but now we are getting information from inside the Election Commission, and this is not going to stop. India's people will not accept this. Once the youth come to know that vote chori is happening, then their power will come," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, earlier today, where he alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, is "protecting vote chors" and is fully aware of how fraud is happening in deleting and adding fake voters in the voter list.

He further claimed that at least 6 thousand votes have been deleted in the Aland Assembly constituency segment in Karnataka. Earlier, in a previous press conference, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the assembly segment of Mahadevpura in the same state also had fraudulent votes.

ECI Asks Rahul Gandhi to Provide Proof for 'Baseless' Allegations Against CEC:

Following allegations made by party leader Rahul Gandhi, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has requested that he provide evidence by signing and submitting an affidavit. The ECI subsequently held its own press conference to address these claims, as well as to answer other questions regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in Bihar.

The ECI has stated that the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are both incorrect and baseless.

Here are the detailed points raised by the ECI: