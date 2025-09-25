AIADMK Leader Edappadi Palaniswami Says, 'Will Win Tamil Nadu Elections'

AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) during his recent visit to Gudalur, Tamil Nadu expressed confidence that his party would win elections in the South Indian state.

"Today I am meeting you in the 158th constituency. I have had the fortune of meeting people in all 158 constituencies, delivering awakening speeches, and witnessing their emotions. In the upcoming election next year, AIADMK will win and form the government. AIADMK is already in the first place in the field. The competition is only for the second place in Tamil Nadu. They should remember this," he said.

"Yesterday, Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke in Sattur, saying that Stalin’s governance is a role model for the entire country. Really? Is that so? Stalin is a role model in taking the highest loans in India. DMK is a role model in corruption, collection, commission, and scams. DMK is a role model in charging ₹10 extra in TASMAC liquor shops, a role model in dynasty politics, a role model in false promises. They say coalition parties have been together for 10 years continuously. But the AICC in-charge said one thing, former Congress leader Alagiri said one thing—he said they drink toddy and give away the vessel. In that, DMK is the role model," EPS said.

Further, he mentioned that pre-2021 assembly elections, Stalin had released a manifesto with 525 promises.

"He hasn’t fulfilled even 10% of them, but Stalin and his ministers shamelessly claim that 98% have been implemented. This is their so-called “role model” governance. Similarly, in photoshoots, in sticking posters and inaugurations, DMK is the role model," EPS said.

Hitting out at Congress Party President Selvaperunthagai for having switched between many parties, he stated, "Like beggars wearing patched-up clothes, he has jumped between multiple parties. Whichever party he goes to, he follows their policies. But he has never tried to grow that party."

"The Congress high command and Alagiri speak one way. But what does Selvaperunthagai say? He says Rahul Gandhi never demanded a share in governance, so you should not ask either. If he was truly a devoted Congress worker, loyal to the party, would such words even come to his mind? His aim is only to support DMK. He is not loyal to the Congress, but he is loyal to the DMK. He speaks in their favor in the Assembly, and the same outside too. But Congress cadres and leaders have already started raising slogans demanding their share in the alliance. The DMK alliance has already begun to split," the AIADMK leader said.

Launching a sharp attack against M.K. Stalin, he said, "During Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations, Stalin was portrayed as if he were imprisoned. With such people, you (Congress) maintain an alliance. Who was in power during the 2G spectrum scam? It happened under the DMK–Congress alliance. Stalin claims he won’t let Tamil Nadu bow its head, but Tamil Nadu has already bowed down in shame. That was the biggest scam, and people across India mocked Tamil Nadu. Can we forget that? Even today, the investigation is still going on."