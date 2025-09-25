CBI investigates Sonam Wangchuk's Organisation Over Alleged FCRA Violations

Leh (Ladakh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing Sonam Wangchuk's organisation, the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), for the past two months, sources said. However, so far, no preliminary enquiry (PE) or regular case has been registered.

According to CBI sources, the investigation is being done against alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). In August, the Ladakh Administration had cancelled the land allotment granted to the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL).

While cancelling the land allotment, the Ladakh Administration stated that the land was not being used for the purpose for which it was originally allotted and that no lease agreement had been executed.

The CBI investigation is still ongoing, and a preliminary enquiry (PE) may be registered by the CBI after its completion.

Earlier, the Home Ministry pinned the blame for Wednesday's violent protests in Leh over the implementation of the 6th schedule on Wangchuk.

The MHA is a statement said, "Activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on September 10, demanding the 6th Schedule and statehood for Ladakh. It is well known that the Government of India has been actively engaged with the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance on the same issues. A series of meetings was held with them through the formal channels of the High-Powered Committee, as well as the Sub-committee, and multiple informal meetings with leaders."

"The process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for the Ladakh scheduled tribe from 45% to 84%, providing 1/3 women's reservations in the councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages. With this process, the recruitment of 1800 posts was also commenced. However, certain politically motivated individuals were unhappy with the progress made under HPC and have been attempting to sabotage the dialogue process," the MHA further said.

The MHA stated that in spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike Wangchuk continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.