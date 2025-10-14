AIADMK Questions DMK's Motives Behind Silencing Karur Tragedy Petitioner After Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe

Chennai: The AIADMK has strongly condemned the DMK government's alleged attempts to intimidate and influence a petitioner who sought a CBI probe into the Karur tragedy. The Supreme Court recently ordered a CBI investigation, supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge. The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK raised questions on the DMK's motives, saying that the Top Court's direction has seemingly rattled the ruling party.

According to the statement given by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Prabhakaran Selvakumar, the petitioner who lost two family members in the tragic Karur incident, has alleged that DMK Union Secretary Raghunathan offered him money and employment in exchange for withdrawing the case. When Selvakumar refused, false reports claiming that he had decided not to pursue the matter further started doing the rounds, the AIADMK stated.

The opposition party in Tamil Nadu further alleged, citing Prabhakaran's video message, that DMK Rajya Sabha MP and party lawyer P Wilson has now attempted to cast aspersions on Selvakumar's motives, suggesting that the case itself was “fraudulent”.

The AIADMK has questioned the DMK's motives behind these actions, asking why the ruling party is panicking after the Supreme Court's order for a fair and impartial CBI probe. The party has demanded to know why Selvakumar, who lost his loved ones, was offered inducements to drop his case, and who the DMK is trying to protect.

The AIADMK's statement outlined the alleged attempts by the DMK to silence Selvakumar and his family. "This episode shows that the DMK's political tricks are not over. In Tamil Nadu today, if the DMK rules, even justice itself has to fight for survival," the statement concluded.

The AIADMK has asked 3 pointed questions:

Why is the ruling party panicking after the Supreme Court’s order for a fair and impartial CBI probe? Why was the petitioner, who lost his loved ones, offered inducements to drop his case? Who are they trying so hard to protect that they are willing to distort a Supreme Court verdict, which is the epitome of judicial integrity, through their strong-arm tactics?