AIADMK Rift Out In Open: Shanmugam Skips Initial Oath-Taking, Party MLAs sit in separate groups in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Fresh signs of internal divisions emerged within the AIADMK after senior leader and Mailam MLA-elect C. Ve. Shanmugam skipped the initial oath-taking session for newly elected MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 11, 2026. Though he was present inside the Assembly complex, Shanmugam did not take oath along with the other MLAs when his name was called, triggering renewed speculation over a growing power struggle within the party.

The development came amid reports of a widening split between camps loyal to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and leaders aligned with Shanmugam. During the Assembly proceedings, MLAs from the two camps were also seen seated separately during the oath-taking ceremony, further fuelling political chatter around internal differences.

Later in the day, Shanmugam eventually took oath as an MLA, but his absence during the main session had already intensified discussions around the party’s leadership crisis.

AIADMK MLAs Earlier Shifted to Puducherry Resort

The latest episode follows a series of political developments after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results. Before the government formation process began, the AIADMK’s 28 MLAs were shifted to private resorts in Poorankuppam in Puducherry amid concerns over possible defections and negotiations with rival camps.

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The move had sparked speculation that several MLAs, reportedly loyal to Shanmugam, were unhappy with the party leadership. Political circles were abuzz with reports that a section of AIADMK legislators was exploring support options for actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

However, AIADMK did not formally align with TVK, which was initially short of the majority mark in the Assembly. Vijay later secured support from Congress, VCK, Left parties and IUML to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay, MLAs Take Oath in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay took oath as a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. The oath was administered by Speaker M.V. Karuppaiah. Along with Vijay, newly elected MLAs also took oath during the proceedings.

Even as the new government began functioning, political uncertainty continued around the AIADMK camp.

Reports of Support to TVK Intensify Political Speculation

According to Republic sources, nearly 36 out of AIADMK’s 47 MLAs are allegedly willing to support Vijay, a move that could potentially raise the strength of the TVK-led bloc to around 156 MLAs in the Assembly. If the development materialises, it could significantly alter Tamil Nadu’s post-poll political landscape and deepen the crisis for EPS.

Sources also claimed that former minister S.P. Velumani may emerge as a new power centre within AIADMK and could replace Palaniswami as the party’s general secretary if the internal revolt gains momentum.

Shanmugam is reportedly leading the rebellion with the backing of 36 newly elected MLAs. Leaders from the dissident camp have accused EPS of taking “unilateral decisions” ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and acting in his personal political interest rather than focusing on the future of the party.

Dissident Leaders Question EPS Strategy

According to sources, Shanmugam and former minister S.P. Velumani had held discussions with the TVK camp regarding possible post-poll support when Vijay’s party was struggling to cross the majority mark. At the same time, Palaniswami was reportedly exploring a separate political strategy involving possible talks with the DMK.

“Palaniswami is not taking decisions for the welfare of AIADMK but for his self-interest. We are convening a press meet tomorrow to announce our decision,” a senior leader close to Shanmugam said.

Soon after AIADMK MLAs returned to Chennai from the Puducherry resort, EPS held a one-hour meeting with party legislators. He later posted a message on X congratulating “a party that will form the govt,” amid reports that efforts to secure DMK support had failed.

Growing Unease Within AIADMK

The rebellion buzz comes after AIADMK’s disappointing performance in the Assembly elections and the rapid rise of Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu politics. Sources said repeated electoral setbacks have lowered morale among party workers and intensified criticism of the current leadership’s political strategy.

There were also reports of separate meetings among senior AIADMK leaders, indicating widening cracks within the party structure. The growing divide between the EPS camp and leaders aligned with Shanmugam has raised concerns over a possible split in the party.

Earlier, speculation had grown that the Shanmugam-led faction could support Vijay’s TVK during the government formation process.

During those crucial days of negotiations, more than 30 AIADMK MLAs, including Shanmugam, stayed at a resort in Puducherry amid reports of a possible understanding with the Vijay-led party. EPS later visited the resort in an attempt to keep the MLAs united.