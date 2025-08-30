AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami Meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai on Saturday for a brief discussion on the alliance coordination between the two parties, according to reports.

The meeting took place at the memorial of TMC founder G.K. Moopanar in Teynampet, where both leaders had visited to pay their tributes. This chance meeting led to significant political engagement between the alliance partners, according to sources. With Assembly elections in the state less than a year away, this brief interaction between the two leaders has added momentum to the evolving nature of the BJP and the AIADMK.

Sources said that Palaniswami and Sitharaman discussed the current political landscape in Tamil Nadu and their alliance coordination.

BJP leaders, including Nainar Nagenthran, H. Raja, and K. Annamalai, were also present at the memorial.

The meeting between Palaniswami and Sitharaman comes amid allegations from R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India, who claimed that Edappadi K. Palaniswami aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without consulting his party, prompting some members to leave AIADMK.

Earlier in the day, the Union Finance Minister chaired a meeting with leaders of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit at a hotel in Guindy. The meeting included State President Nainar Nagenthran, national in-charge Arvind Menon, co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and senior leaders such as H. Raja, K.T. Raghavan, and Khushbu Sundar.

According to reports, Sitharaman reviewed the party’s outreach programs and instructed leaders to promote the BJP’s message and Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence in the state.

The Finance Minister also emphasized the need for closer coordination with AIADMK.

Sitharaman was briefed on the strategies of the DMK-led alliance in the state.