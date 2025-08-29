'Causing Harm To Democracy': Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Row Over Indecent Language Against PM Modi's Mother

New Delhi: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in response to the controversy over the alleged use of indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', said that those indulging in such activities are causing harm to democracy.

On a viral video purportedly showing derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga, Arif Mohammed Khan told ANI, "If the derogatory language is not accepted in our daily life, then how can it be accepted in public life? Those who are doing this are definitely causing harm to democracy."

Asked on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" allegations on Election Commission, Khan said that the matter should be taken up in court but use of derogatory language should be refrained from.

"I didn't want to speak about political actions, but one thing I must say: 'go to court.' Does any lawyer or anyone else have the right to use derogatory language there? Can they use language that has degraded to this level?... Derogatory language is not tolerated there... Only honourable and parliamentary language is spoken there... The entire country is watching this. I am not speaking to anyone specifically. But will we accept that our institutions are being devalued in this way, with their status diminished and offensive language used against them?," he said.

The Congress party denied that their workers used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at one of its events in Bihar, and shifted blame to the BJP, calling the accused an agent of the saffron party.

Congress leader Pawan Khera firmly denied that the accused was a Congress worker, alleging they were planted by the BJP to divert attention from the Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar.

Regarding a viral video of a controversial remark against PM Modi at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, Khera told ANI, "This remark has been made by their (BJP's) own agent. They just want to create an issue so that they can divert attention from our Yatra. Their theft has been caught, so these people are frustrated. Find out who that person is who was arrested, whose man he is... The public is watching everything, and the entire country is watching the BJP's goondaism."

This follows the BJP's demand for an apology from Congress for allowing a situation where abusive words were openly used against the Prime Minister and his mother.

In a post on X, Union Minister JP Nadda stated, "The so-called Vote Rights Journey of the Congress, in which the late mother of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji was abused from the Congress-RJD platform, is highly condemnable and reprehensible. This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologize for this heinous act."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too sought an apology from Congress for the situation.

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Guwahati, Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to PM Modi.

"A low level of Rahul Gandhi's negative politics of hatred was seen in his 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. Congress has committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory language against PM Modi's late mother. I condemn it. The politics Rahul Gandhi has begun will take us into a pit... I ask Rahul Gandhi, if there is any shame left, apologise to PM Modi and his late mother," he said.

"This is not new, since Modi ji became the CM, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manishankar Iyer, Jairam Ramesh, and Renuka Chowdhary have used derogatory language against Modi ji. Some called him 'maut ka saudagar', 'zehreela saanp', 'ravan' and 'virus'. Will you get the public mandate like this?," he added.