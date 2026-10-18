AICWA Condemns Attack on Tiger Shroff, Demands 'Strictest Possible Action' Against the Accused

Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday expressed deep shock and anguish over the daylight firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, terming it the latest in a series of targeted attacks that have left the film industry feeling vulnerable.

Three unidentified assailants opened fire on Shroff’s vehicle, with one person sustaining a bullet injury. The actor himself narrowly escaped harm. In a strongly worded statement posted on X, the association asked, “Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?”

AICWA linked the incident to a pattern of recent violence against film personalities. It recalled shots fired outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, the stabbing of Saif Ali Khan at his home, gunfire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu house, and repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe.

“One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created,” the association said.

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“The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them,” it read.

“When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?” it asked, warning that the city’s streets were once again being stained with blood in a manner reminiscent of the underworld-dominated 1990s.

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AICWA directed five specific demands at Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis:

1. Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters involved, in the only language they understand.

2. Arrest the shooters and those who ordered the attack without delay, and dismantle the extortion network.

3. Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families.

4. Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent such incidents.

5. Restore the confidence of Mumbai’s citizens and the film fraternity in the rule of law.

“Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection,” the association said.