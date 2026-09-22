AIIMS Jodhpur Doctor Commits Suicide, Hospital And Police Begin Probe
A doctor at AIIMS Jodhpur committed suicide, leading the police to start an investigation and the institute administration to initiate an internal inquiry, while colleagues expressed shock over the incident.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jodhpur: A doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur committed suicide. The Jodhpur police confirmed the incident on Tuesday. The incident has shocked the entire medical fraternity on campus.
According to the police officials, the body was found and a probe has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
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