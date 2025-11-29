Updated 29 November 2025 at 15:13 IST
AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Allegedly Issues Open Threat at Maharashtra Rally; BJP Warns of 'Dire Consequences'
Majid Hussain, AIMIM MLA for Nampally, Hyderabad, was addressing a rally in Bagwan Pura on Friday for the Washim Municipal Council elections when he allegedly made a controversial remark. Wasim Khan, President of the Minority Front, Mumbai BJP, has warned the MLA of "dire consequences".
An AIMIM MLA from Hyderabad, Majid Hussain, has allegedly issued an open threat during a campaign rally in Maharashtra.
A tape of the alleged threat has surfaced, in which he is heard saying, "The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is not a child's play. When it comes to us, Insha Allah, every street will fall short."
Majid Hussain, the AIMIM MLA for Nampally, Hyderabad, was addressing a rally in Bagwan Pura on Friday evening for the Washim Municipal Council elections when he reportedly made the remark. A video of the alleged open threat subsequently went viral on social media.
The video has led to an uproar among netizens.
BJP Reacts:
Wasim Khan, President of the Minority Front, Mumbai BJP, reacted strongly to the tape.
"AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain has been coming to Maharashtra and using religion and Sharia as an excuse to play this politics. This may work in your Hyderabad, but it won't work in Maharashtra," Khan stated.
He issued a stern warning to Majid Hussain.
"If you try to break our brotherhood in Maharashtra, the consequences will be dire," he said.
Khan continued, "You can do whatever you want in Hyderabad, following in your master's footsteps, but it won't work in Maharashtra. Maharashtra will teach you a lesson. The consequences will be dire."
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is yet to issue a formal statement regarding the matter.
