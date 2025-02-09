AIMIM Stuns Congress: Owaisi's Party Pushes Grand Old Party To Fourth Place In 2 Delhi Seats

AIMIM candidates not only secured substantial votes but also pushed Congress candidates Ariba Khan and Ali Mehdi to a distant fourth place. | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made its presence felt despite contesting only two seats, Okhla and Mustafabad. While the party didn’t secure a victory but both its candidates Shifa Ur Rehman Khan (Okhla) and Tahir Hussain (Mustafabad) finished second runners-up.

AIMIM candidates not only secured substantial votes but also pushed Congress candidates Ariba Khan and Ali Mehdi to a distant fourth place in both seats.

Notably, both AIMIM candidates are accused in cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots and are currently lodged in jail. Granted interim bail for campaigning, they held multiple roadshows, with Owaisi himself joining them in key rallies. Despite their legal troubles, the candidates managed to galvanize support.

In Mustafabad, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht clinched victory with 85,215 votes, defeating AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan by 17,578 votes. AIMIM’s Tahir Hussain secured an impressive 33,474 votes, almost triple that of Congress’s Ali Mehdi, underscoring Congress's continued decline in the capital.