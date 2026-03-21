Updated 21 March 2026 at 16:37 IST
Air China To Resume Direct Flights Between New Delhi & Beijing: Chinese Embassy
Air China is set to resume direct flights between Beijing and New Delhi, the Chinese Embassy in India announced on Saturday.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Air China is set to resume direct flights between Beijing and New Delhi, the Chinese Embassy in India announced on Saturday. Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing hailed the resumption in operations as a “big green light” for SCO and BRICS people-to-people cooperation.
In a post on X, Jing said, “Air China resuming direct flights between Beijing & Delhi = more than just travel! It's Trade Tourism Trust — and a BIG green light for SCO & BRICS people-to-people cooperation!”
Earlier, Air India resumed direct flights between Shanghai, China, and New Delhi on February 1, 2026, after a gap of almost six years.
Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, said, "Enhanced air connectivity is essential for facilitating trade, tourism, academic exchanges and people-to-people contacts, particularly between India and East China. We are pleased to see Air India restoring this important link."
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Meanwhile, Indian airline IndiGo is set to launch a direct flight between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29, 2026.
End To 5-Year Visa Suspension
India fully resumed issuing visas to Chinese national from November 2025, marking an end to a five-year suspension, which was imposed due to border clashes in 2020.
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Announcing the resumption of the visa regime in November, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, “Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals, and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional.”
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 15:53 IST