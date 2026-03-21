Air China To Resume Direct Flights Between New Delhi & Beijing: Chinese Embassy

New Delhi: Air China is set to resume direct flights between Beijing and New Delhi, the Chinese Embassy in India announced on Saturday. Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing hailed the resumption in operations as a “big green light” for SCO and BRICS people-to-people cooperation.

In a post on X, Jing said, “Air China resuming direct flights between Beijing & Delhi = more than just travel! It's Trade Tourism Trust — and a BIG green light for SCO & BRICS people-to-people cooperation!”

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing's X post

Earlier, Air India resumed direct flights between Shanghai, China, and New Delhi on February 1, 2026, after a gap of almost six years.

Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, said, "Enhanced air connectivity is essential for facilitating trade, tourism, academic exchanges and people-to-people contacts, particularly between India and East China. We are pleased to see Air India restoring this important link."

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Meanwhile, Indian airline IndiGo is set to launch a direct flight between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29, 2026.

End To 5-Year Visa Suspension

India fully resumed issuing visas to Chinese national from November 2025, marking an end to a five-year suspension, which was imposed due to border clashes in 2020.

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