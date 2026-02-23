Air Force Personnel Assaulted By Kanpur Cops In Lockup, Eardrum Ruptured

Kanpur: In yet another incident of assault on an Indian Airforce personnel, an IAF airman walking home from a wedding in the city's Musanagar area was picked up by cops on the grounds of "disturbing peace" and assalted in lockup leaving his eardrum ruptured.

A patrol team from the Ghatampur Police Station interrogated and took the IAF airman, Nitish Sachin to a lockup and allegedly thrashed him there. Then they issued a challan against him.

According to the IAF airman's mother, the victim served in Gujarat's Jamnagar Air Force Station, and came home to attend a wedding.

The policemen involved in the incident have been identified as Ravindra Singh Bundela and Pradeep Kumar, who were patrolling the area in an SUV. The Kanpur Police has ordered an investigation into the episode.

Advertisement

According to the IAF personnel's account, the victim had introduced himself as a soldier. However, one of the cops allegedly grabbed him by his collar and dragged him. Though he had tried to record the assault on his mobile phone, the policemen snatched the device from him.

He claimed that the police personnel kicked and punched him inside the police station lockup, which led to some injuries on his face and a ruptured eardrum.

Advertisement

According to the victim's mother, the doctors said that his injuries were serious and referred him to a larger hospital. However, the police allegedly refused to take him there.

In a similar incident involving another Air Force personnel, during a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a group of guests allegedly assaulted an airman and his schoolteacher father for honking to clear the way.