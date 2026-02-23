Honking For Way, Air Force Jawan, Father Get Thrashed By Wedding Guests In UP’s Bulandshahr; Video Goes Viral | Image: Republic

A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr turned violent after a group of guests allegedly assaulted an Air Force personnel and his schoolteacher father for honking to clear the way. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on February 19 in Jahangirabad area when Jitendra, an educator, was returning home with his son Pratham, who serves in the Indian Air Force, after attending a cousin’s engagement ceremony.

At Amargarh, a ‘chadhat’ (wedding procession) of one Akash Sharma was underway. Guests were reportedly dancing on the road to loud DJ music, blocking traffic.

According to the complaint, when the road remained obstructed, Pratham honked to request passage. This allegedly enraged some members of the wedding party. Eyewitnesses and the viral video show the father and son being dragged out of their car and assaulted with sticks and metal rods, besides being punched and kicked.

It has been alleged that several members of the procession were holding liquor bottles and reacted aggressively after the horn interrupted their dancing.

Both Pratham and his father sustained injuries in the assault. They were later taken for medical examination.

Police at Jahangirabad have registered a case against seven accused, including groom Akash Sharma. However, no arrests were made till the time of filing this report.