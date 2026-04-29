'Air Force’ Sticker Car, Beer Haul Spark Drunken Chaos at Noida Petrol Pump

Noida: A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol created a major disturbance at a Bharat Petroleum fuel station in Sector 150, Noida, on Wednesday morning, disrupting operations and triggering a traffic jam in the area. The incident occurred around 11:45 AM when the accused arrived in a Maruti Suzuki Swift bearing registration number UP12BS0363 and an Air Force sticker on its windshield.

According to eyewitnesses, the man filled petrol worth Rs 1,000 but refused to make the payment. He then parked his vehicle at the dispensing point and declined to move it, blocking other vehicles and bringing fuel supply to a standstill. Pump staff and commuters were left stranded as the situation escalated, with the accused reportedly creating a scene for nearly 30 minutes.

12 beer cans also seized

Police were alerted through the emergency helpline and reached the spot to take control of the situation. The man was detained and taken to the local police station for questioning. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered 12 cans of Kingfisher beer, raising strong suspicion of intoxication.

Authorities are examining charges related to non-payment, public nuisance and obstruction. The presence of an Air Force sticker on the vehicle has also come under scrutiny, with officials verifying its authenticity as part of the ongoing investigation.