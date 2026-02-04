Air India Completes Inspection Of Fuel Control Switches In Boeing Dreamliners, Says 'No Issues Found'

New Delhi: Air India has completed precautionary re-inspections of the Fuel Control Switches (FCS) across all its operational Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet. The airline stated that no issues were identified during these checks.

The inspections were undertaken in an abundance of caution following an observation reported by one of our pilots, it said.

“We acknowledge the regulator’s proactive oversight in conducting independent inspections and subsequently clearing the FCS. Air India will fully adhere to the regulator’s guidance to circulate OEM-recommended operating procedures for the operation of the FCS to all crew members. The safety of our passengers and crew remains Air India’s highest priority,” the airline said in a statement.

What the DGCA Stated

Earlier on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released a rejoinder regarding the purported malfunction of the fuel cut-off switch on Air India Boeing B787-8 aircraft VT-ANX. The aviation regulator clarified that an external force was applied in the wrong direction, resulting in the switch from "RUN to CUTOFF".

Advertisement

"Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth/pawl fully seated and not slipping from RUN to CUTOFF. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from RUN to CUTOFF, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb," the rejoinder said.

Pilot Reports Possible Fuel Switch Defect

This DGCA rejoinder comes after a Boeing 787-8 aircraft was grounded after an Air India pilot reported a possible defect in its fuel control switch. Following this, the airline communicated the supposed malfunction to the DGCA.

Advertisement

Air Inda said that it is engaging the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to get the pilot's concerns checked on priority.

"We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis. The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA. Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains a top priority," the Air India spokesperson said.

What Captain CS Randhawa Said

Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) President Captain CS Randhawa had urged the DGCA and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to immediately investigate possible electrical faults in Boeing 787 aircraft. He cited repeated incidents involving uncommanded movement of fuel control switches.

The Ahmedabad Crash

The fuel switches were at the centre of 2025's Air India Dreamliner crash, which led to the death of 260 people, that led to tighter scrutiny of the airline. The fuel switches regulate the fuel flow into a plane's engines and are used by pilots to start or shut down engines on the ground or to manually shut down or restart engines when an engine failure occurs during a flight.

According to a preliminary report on the Ahmedabad Air India crash, it was found that the plane's engine fuel cutoff switches had flipped almost simultaneously. Following the crash in 2025, Air India said that it had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet and had found no issues.