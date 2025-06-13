Right After Take Off, Something Unusual Happened: Air India Plane Crash Lone Survivor Tells What Happened In Flight

Air India Flight Crash: After the ill-fated Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, on Thursday, 241 out of 242 people have been confirmed dead. A miraculous turn of events saved a passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, sitting on seat 11A.

The 40-year-old survivor has now shared his story and the dreadful experience he had in the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash.

Noticed Something Unusual Minutes After The Take-Off

The lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, said that something unusual happened just 1 minute after take off. He saw both the green and white lights on the aircraft were switched on.

A green light is located on the right wingtip of an aircraft and indicates the aircraft's starboard side, while a white light is at the tail and shows the rear of the aircraft. When both the lights are on simultaneously, the aircraft is flying away from you and moving from your left to your right, potentially crossing your path. This means you should be aware, and potentially adjust your course to avoid a collision.

A few minutes after the lights were turned on the plane tragically crashed. Fortunately, Vishwash saw an opportunity to save himself and quickly acted on it. "When I saw there is space and I can save myself, I somehow tried to open the door and jumped off," said Vishwash sharing his quick response to the situation.

His left side got burnt as he walked out of there and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Deadly Air India Flight Crash

The Gatwick-bound Air India Flight, AI 171, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Minutes before the crash, the pilot had reported "Mayday," saying there was "No thrust, flight not taking lift." Seconds after this, there was no response from the cockpit and the flight crashed into a residential area. The crash site was BJ Medical College doctors' hostel, where people were having lunch when the flight suddenly crashed.

The aircraft went up in flames as soon as it crashed. Videos from the scene show thick black plumes billowing in the area as rescue teams rushed to the location.