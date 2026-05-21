Air India Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Grounded After Tail-Strike Incident at Bengaluru Airport

An Air India flight arriving from Delhi was grounded at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday, May 21, following a tail-strike incident during its landing phase. Operating as flight AI2651, the Airbus A321neo (registration VT-TVF) reportedly encountered complications during a go-around and subsequent approach, raising immediate safety concerns.

Despite the mid-landing scare, the airline confirmed that the aircraft landed safely. All 179 people on board, including passengers and crew members, disembarked normally without any injuries or need for emergency evacuation.

Air India Statement on Bengaluru Airport Incident

Following the event, Air India issued an official statement detailing the incident and the immediate steps taken:

"Air India aircraft suffers tail strike at Bengaluru International Airport. Flight AI2651 operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on 21 May experienced a tail-strike during landing."

"The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally."

"The aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection."

The airline further emphasized that regulatory protocols are being strictly followed.

“The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities,” Air India stated.

Wake Turbulence Triggers Landing Mishap

According to Air India, the aircraft encountered wake turbulence while descending toward the Bengaluru airport. Aviation experts define wake turbulence as the highly disturbed air mass generated behind an aircraft in flight. This phenomenon is particularly hazardous for trailing planes during critical phases like takeoff and landing.

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The turbulence reportedly disrupted the aircraft's balance just moments before touchdown. This instability caused the rear fuselage to scrape against the runway surface—an occurrence technically known as a tail strike. Because these incidents risk causing structural damage to the rear section of the plane, a mandatory engineering evaluation is required before the aircraft can fly again.

Return Flight Cancelled as Aircraft is Grounded

With the Airbus A321neo pulled from service for detailed technical checks, Air India was forced to cancel the scheduled return service, flight AI2652, from Bengaluru to Delhi. The carrier noted that its teams are actively working to minimize travel disruptions for stranded flyers.

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“Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance,” an Air India spokesperson said, adding that alternative travel arrangements are being organized at the earliest. “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the spokesperson added.

Understanding the Risks of a Tail Strike

What exactly is a tail strike? According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a tail strike happens “during take-off, landing or go-around when the attitude of an aircraft is such that the tail contacts the runway, which can subsequently lead to outcomes such as loss of control (LOC), runway excursion (RE).”

While IATA notes that these occurrences typically carry a low risk of fatalities, they often result in "significant damage to aircraft, incur repairs costs, aircraft down time, increased usage of maintenance repair organization capacity and lost revenue."