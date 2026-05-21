Attention Flyers! Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Ebola Scare, Passengers Arriving From THESE Countries Warned

New Delhi: An advisory regarding the Ebola virus has been issued at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for passengers arriving from countries reporting Ebola cases including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda.

As per the advisory issued by the Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Health Ministry, travellers experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, or unusual bleeding have been urged to immediately contact the airport's health desk.

Additionally, individuals who suspect they have been exposed to the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person are advised to report to health authorities before clearing immigration.

“The health department also stated that if such symptoms develop within 21 days of travel, passengers should seek immediate medical assistance and share their travel history. Travellers have also been requested to cooperate with health screenings and safety measures at the airport,” it added.

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Ebola cases in India?

While the Centre emphasizes that India has reported no Ebola cases and the current risk remains minimal, surveillance and preparedness have been heightened following the World Health Organization's declaration of the Central African outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Senior officials from the Health Ministry, alongside teams from the NCDC, IDSP, and ICMR, reviewed the evolving situation regarding the Bundibugyo Ebola virus strain in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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132 deaths in DR Congo, Uganda due to Ebola outbreak: WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday noted that a total of 528 suspected cases, including 132 deaths, have been reported due to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as of May 18.

A total of 668 contacts were identified, including 541 in DR Congo and 127 in Uganda. The contact follow-up remained challenging in some areas of DRC due to insecurity and movement restrictions, WHO said.

The United Nations' health agency had declared the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus a public health emergency of international concern.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in India is also closely monitoring the outbreak of Ebola disease in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, sources in the ministry have informed.