Air India Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal After Cargo Smoke Alert

Bhopal: An Air India A320 flight operating from Delhi (DEL) to Bengaluru (BLR) was forced to make an emergency landing in Bhopal late Monday night after pilots received warnings of smoke in both the cargo compartments.

The flight, AI2487, landed safely at Raja Bhoj Airport after experiencing a technical snag at around 9 PM with 172 passengers onboard. Air India later issued a statement informing that its ground team is working to help and support the passengers.

The diversion in Bhopal came hours after another Air India flight, AI174, carrying 228 passengers from San Francisco to Delhi, was forced to make a precautionary landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, due to a suspected technical issue.

Air India confirmed that all passengers were safely disembarked and provided with hotel arrangements. The airline stated it extended immediate assistance with help from local partners and authorities.

Advertisement

Regretting the situation, the airline also assured that alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination

“Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this unforeseen diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety. Every effort is being made to minimise the inconvenience,” the airline said in its statement.