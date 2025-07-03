Air India Delhi-Washington Flight Grounded in Vienna After Technical Glitch; Passengers Stranded, Return Leg Cancelled

New Delhi: An Air India flight operating between Delhi and Washington DC was grounded in Vienna on Wednesday, July 2, after a technical issue was identified during its scheduled stop for refuelling. The long-haul flight, AI103, had taken off from Delhi and was on its way to the United States when the aircraft was halted in the Austrian capital for standard refuelling and technical checks, which are routine on such extended international routes.

According to the airline, engineers conducting the inspection during the stopover discovered a technical snag that required immediate maintenance. After which, the pilot in command decided not to proceed with the remainder of the journey, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew on board. Air India confirmed that the aircraft would not resume flying until the necessary repairs are completed and it is declared fit for further operations.

Following the decision to ground the aircraft, all passengers were safely de-borded at the Vienna airport. Those passengers who held valid Schengen visas or were eligible for visa-free entry into Austria were transported to hotels for temporary accommodation. For others who did not have the required immigration clearance, Air India said it is closely working with Austrian immigration and airport authorities to ensure that suitable arrangements are made for their comfort and safety.

The technical fault in the aircraft also affected the return leg of the service. Air India stated that the corresponding return flight, AI104, which was scheduled to fly from Washington DC back to Delhi via Vienna, had to be cancelled. Passengers booked on that flight were either rebooked on alternate routes through partner airlines or offered a full refund.