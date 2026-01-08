One-Year-Old Dies On Air India Express Flight, Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Indore Infant Suffers From Breathing Difficulties

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a one-year-old child died on an Air India Express aircraft after he developed severe breathing difficulties. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Indore airport after the child suddenly developed severe respiratory problems. However the child could not be saved and died while receiving treatment, despite prompt efforts by medical teams after landing.

According to sources, the incident was reported onboard the Jaipur–Bengaluru Air India Express flight (IX 1240) on January 6. The pilot diverted the aircraft to the nearest airport to seek immediate medical assistance.

Authorities are looking into the incident to find out if procedures were followed to handle the in-flight medical emergency.

Reports indicate that the aircraft took off from Jaipur at 5.30 pm and was scheduled to reach Bengaluru at night. The flight landed at the Indore airport at 8 pm following which a team of doctors attended on the child.

The child was reportedly travelling with his parents and elder brother. After landing, he was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him dead.

According to some reports, a fellow passenger on the flight, who is a doctor, had provided CPR to the kid while on board. It has been reported that the child already had some medical condition.

Mid-Air Engine Oil Pressure Failure

Earlier in December, 2025, an Air India Boeing 777-300ER aircraft flying from Delhi to Mumbai made an emergency landing shortly after take-off after the crew detected a critical technical issue in the right-hand engine.

The aircraft reportedly experienced low engine oil pressure on Engine No. 2 during flap retraction after take-off. Soon after, the engine oil pressure dropped to zero. Following standard operating procedures, the flight crew shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Delhi as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers and crew disembarked without any injuries. Inspection and rectification work on the aircraft is currently underway.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation took note of the incident and sought a detailed report from Air India. The DGCA has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the technical failure.