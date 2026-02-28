Updated 28 February 2026 at 17:57 IST
Air India Express Flight to Dubai Denied Landing Amid Middle East Conflict, Returns to Tiruchirappalli
An Air India Express flight bound for Dubai with 145 passengers was denied landing permission amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and forced to turn back to Tiruchirappalli, where it is expected to land shortly.
New Delhi: An Air India Express flight bound for Dubai was denied landing permission amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East region. The aircraft, which departed at around 12:45 pm today, with 145 passengers on board, turned back mid-journey following the restriction.
According to the airport director, the flight is currently en route to Tiruchirappalli International Airport and is expected to land shortly.
Further details are awaited.
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 17:57 IST