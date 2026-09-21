Air India Express Patna-Delhi Flight Cancelled on September 21 and 22 Due to Operational Reasons

Patna: Air India Express flight IX1348, operating on the Patna-Delhi route, has been cancelled on September 21 and 22 due to operational reasons, according to information provided by the airline team to Patna Airport authorities.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Patna at 7:15 am on both days. Patna Airport authorities confirmed that the Air India Express team had informed them about the cancellation, citing operational reasons. No further details regarding the nature of the operational issue were immediately available.

The cancellation affects passengers scheduled to travel from Patna to Delhi on the concerned flight dates. Details regarding alternative travel arrangements, rescheduling or refunds were not provided in the information shared by the airport. Passengers booked on the affected service were advised to check the latest flight status and contact Air India Express for information regarding their booking and any available alternatives.

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Air India Express operates domestic and international services, including flights connecting major cities across India. Flight schedules and operations may be subject to changes due to operational requirements. Further updates regarding flight operations and passenger arrangements are awaited.