Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Mid-Air Engine Oil Pressure Failure; DGCA Orders Probe

New Delhi: An Air India Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operating flight AI-887 from Delhi to Mumbai made an emergency landing shortly after take-off on Monday after the flight crew detected a critical technical issue in the right-hand engine, officials said.

According to Air India, the aircraft (registration VT-ALS) experienced low engine oil pressure on Engine No. 2 during flap retraction after take-off. Soon after, the engine oil pressure dropped to zero. Following standard operating procedures, the flight crew shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Delhi as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers and crew disembarked without any injuries. Inspection and rectification work on the aircraft is currently underway.

Air India, in a statement, said the incident will be investigated by the airline’s Permanent Investigation Board under the supervision of the Director of Air Safety (Northern Region), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken note of the incident and sought a detailed report from Air India. The DGCA has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the technical failure.

“The airline has been instructed to extend all necessary assistance to passengers and accommodate them on subsequent flights”, the Ministry said.

An Air India spokesperson reiterated that the return to Delhi was carried out as per standard operating procedures and emphasized that passenger safety remains the airline’s top priority.

