UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'No Deaths' Due To Codeine Syrup, Warns Of Strict Action Under NDPS Act

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday told the state Assembly that no deaths have occurred in the state due to codeine-based cough syrup and asserted that the case is being pursued strictly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, “No deaths have occurred in Uttar Pradesh due to codeine cough syrup. Secondly, action will be taken in this case under the NDPS Act. The Uttar Pradesh government has won this case in court. Thirdly, in Uttar Pradesh, the biggest wholesaler, who was first apprehended by the STF, was issued a license by the Samajwadi Party in 2016.”

Providing details of the action taken so far, Yogi Adityanath said the government has registered 79 cases, named 225 accused, and arrested 78 people in connection with the matter. He added that raids have been carried out on 134 firms."The government has registered 79 cases so far. 225 accused have been named in these cases. 78 accused have been arrested so far. Raids have been conducted on 134 firms," he said. The Chief Minister further alleged that links to the Samajwadi Party may emerge as the investigation progresses.

"I think if you delve deeper into this matter, you'll find that ultimately, some leader or individual associated with the Samajwadi Party is involved. The High Court has ruled that this entire case should be prosecuted under the NDPS Act. The Uttar Pradesh government has fought this battle and won," he stated. Issuing a strong warning to those involved, the Chief Minister said the government would ensure strict action against all accused.

"No accused in this case will escape. And don't worry, when the time comes, preparations will also be made for bulldozer action. Don't complain then," he added. Targeting Akhilesh Yadav indirectly, CM Yogi said, “...' Desh ke andar do namune hain' (There are two specimens in this country). One sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. When there is any discussion in the country, they immediately flee the country, and I think the same thing is happening with your 'Babua'.

He will also leave the country again for a trip to England, and you people will keep shouting here.” On Saturday, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, at a press conference, addressed the Codeine syrup controversy, claiming that the racket originated from the Prime Minister's constituency. "...A state's Chief Minister lies, and those standing with him also lie. You can't imagine that an illegal cough syrup business is operating from the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency... And it's worth thousands of crores. This is an international issue...," Yadav said. He alleged that the racket was far bigger than projected and called for a bulldozer-style action against all "mafias", even if they belong to the Samajwadi Party, referring to everyone involved in the business as "Codeine Bhaiya".