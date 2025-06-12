Air India Flight AI171 Crash: 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, 1 Canadian Among 242 Onboard; Full List of Passengers on Board

Updated 12 June 2025 at 15:57 IST
Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 bound for London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed minutes after takeoff on Thursday, June 12. The flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM and went down just minutes later, outside the airport perimeter. The aircraft was carrying a total of 242 people at the time of the accident. This included - 217 adults, 11 children, 2 infants, 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members.
The passengers include 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian citizen. Among the passengers was also former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose status has not yet been confirmed. Authorities have released an emergency contact number for families: 1800 569 1444. Here is the full list of passengers on board.
London Gatwick Airport confirmed in a tweet that Air India flight AI171, which crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, was supposed to land there at 6:25 PM. The flight took off at 1:38 PM and went down just five minutes later near the airport.
According to a report from real-time flight tracker Flightradar24, Air India flight AI171 reached a peak barometric altitude of 625 feet before it began descending at a vertical rate of -475 feet per minute.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 June 2025 at 15:57 IST