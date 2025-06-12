Air India Flight AI171 Crash: 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, 1 Canadian Among 242 Onboard; Full List of Passengers on Board

Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 bound for London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed minutes after takeoff on Thursday, June 12. The flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM and went down just minutes later, outside the airport perimeter. The aircraft was carrying a total of 242 people at the time of the accident. This included - 217 adults, 11 children, 2 infants, 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

The passengers include 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian citizen. Among the passengers was also former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose status has not yet been confirmed. Authorities have released an emergency contact number for families: 1800 569 1444. Here is the full list of passengers on board.

London Gatwick Airport confirmed in a tweet that Air India flight AI171, which crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, was supposed to land there at 6:25 PM. The flight took off at 1:38 PM and went down just five minutes later near the airport.