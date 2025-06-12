Air India’s Ahmedabad-London Plane Crashes Into Doctors' Hostel Building

An Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The plane crashed into an under-construction building.

On the crash of Air India Flight AI171, Ahmedabad Joint CP, Jaipal Singh Rathore said, “We received information that there were 223 passengers onboard. The plane crashed onto a building, which is a doctors' hostel. Within 2–3 minutes, police and civil administration officials arrived at the scene...”

Ahmedabad civil hospital has been put on high alert following the crash.

Rescue operation is underway. More than 200 fire tenders have been deployed at the site of crash, as per reports.

“The Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with the team leaving for Ahmedabad for investigation,” stated news agency ANI quoting sources from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

What Directorate General of Civil Aviation Said

Air India, B787 Dreamliner aircraft, Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) airport, had crashed into a residential area (Meghani Nagar), taking off at 1:38 PM, and crashed 5 minutes after takeoff. Directorate of Airworthiness (DAW), Assistant Directors of Airworthiness (ADAW) and one Flight Operations Inspector (FOI) are already in Ahmedabad for some other task. They are getting details: Directorate General of Civil Aviation

PM Modi Speaks To Civil Aviation Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway: Office of Rammohan Naidu

Air India Responds

Air India confirmed the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on airindia.com and on our X handle.” Air India spokesperson said.