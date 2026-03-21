Updated 21 March 2026 at 17:20 IST
Air India CEO Flags Flight Disruptions As Middle-East War Triggers Massive Cancellations
Air India is facing severe disruptions with multiple flight cancellations due to the escalating Middle East conflict, the CEO confirms. The airline is managing schedule changes as geopolitical tensions impact international routes and passenger travel plans.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In an internal communication, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson flagged a severe operational and financial hit from the ongoing Middle East conflict, revealing that the airline has cancelled around 2,500 flights in just three weeks and is currently operating at only 30% of its normal Middle East schedule due to widespread airspace and airport closures.
Operational Paralysis in Key Markets
This service is a direct result of widespread airspace closures and the intermittent shuttering of major regional airports, making routine Gazetted routes impossible to maintain.
The disruption compounded by already longer routings post the Pahalgam-related airspace constraints has significantly increased flying time and fuel consumption.
The addition of the Middle Eastern conflict has created a disaster effect, significantly increasing total flying hours and causing fuel consumption to skyrocket.
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The Financial Toll: Surcharges and Rising Costs
With jet fuel prices more than doubling, Air India has introduced a fuel surcharge on tickets, even as it cautions that demand may weaken due to rising fares and economic uncertainty.
In a direct response to these increasing pressures, Air India has officially introduced a fuel surcharge on passenger tickets.
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However, Wilson cautioned that this necessary price hike comes with its own risks. The airline is bracing for a potential softening in travel demand as rising fares with broader global economic uncertainty may deter price-sensitive travellers.
Strategic Pivot and Cost Tightening
The airline is also rerouting flights to Europe and North America, adjusting capacity deployment, and tightening costs amid what it describes as a rapidly evolving and volatile operating environment
A renewed focus on tightening internal costs to weather the rapidly evolving and volatile environment. Despite the current headwinds, the leadership remains focused on maintaining safety and long-term stability.
As the situation in the Middle East remains fluid, the airline continues to monitor airspace daily, acknowledging that the path to a full schedule remains tied to regional de-escalation.
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Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 17:03 IST