Air India Flight From Frankfurt To Delhi Resumes Journey After Diversion To Jaipur Over Security Alert

Jaipur: An Air India flight operating from Frankfurt to Delhi took off from Jaipur International Airport on Tuesday after being diverted earlier in the day due to a perceived security concern involving a suspected hijack threat.

Flight AI2030 landed safely at the Rajasthan capital’s airport and was immediately moved for thorough security checks. Passengers were disembarked and subjected to security screening before being allowed to reboard the aircraft.

Relevant security agencies conducted the necessary inspections and subsequently cleared both the aircraft and its crew. Air India said its teams coordinated closely with authorities to minimise disruption for those on board.

In a statement, the airline confirmed: “Air India flight AI2030 operating from Frankfurt to Delhi on 14 October was diverted to Jaipur following a perceived security concern. The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur. The relevant security agencies carried out the necessary checks and have cleared the aircraft and crew. All passengers were disembarked, underwent security checks, and have since reboarded the aircraft.”

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The carrier expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen disruption and thanked passengers for their patience, reiterating that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

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