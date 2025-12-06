Air India Flight Hit by Mid‑Air Bomb Threat; Aircraft Diverted to Isolation Bay

An Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad triggered a full emergency response on Friday evening after the pilot received a mid‑air message indicating a bomb threat. The aircraft, an Airbus A320 registered as VT‑RTJ and operating as flight AI‑2879, was en route to Hyderabad when the alert was reported, prompting immediate coordination between the crew and ground authorities.

According to official sources, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the threat while the aircraft was still airborne. Following established safety protocols, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) at Hyderabad Airport convened quickly to evaluate the situation. After reviewing the information, the BTAC classified the threat as “specific,” triggering heightened security procedures.

Despite the tense situation, the flight continued under controlled conditions and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 20:46 IST. Emergency services, including CISF personnel, airport security teams, and bomb disposal units, were placed on standby ahead of the aircraft’s arrival.

Once on the ground, the A320 was immediately escorted to an isolation bay- an area designated for handling high‑risk aircraft. Security teams then began a thorough inspection of the aircraft, baggage, and cargo hold. As per protocol, the isolation bay was cordoned off, and access was restricted to specialised personnel only.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the source or nature of the bomb threat message. Investigations are underway to determine whether the alert was credible, malicious, or a hoax.