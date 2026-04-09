Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Engine Stall Mid-Air, Makes Emergency Landing After PAN PAN Call

Mumbai: An Air India Flight made an emergency landing on Thursday after making a ‘PAN PAN’ urgent signal over the radio. This came after the aircraft suffered an engine stall mid-air and was forced to make a U-turn.

The AI 2812 flight, an Airbus A320 Neo, was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru when the terrifying incident took place just minutes after take off. The plan took off from Mumbai airport at 2:15 am and returned at around 2:35 am.

A loud bang and sparks from the engine were reported during ascent of the flight. The cause of the incident is not known yet.

Air India is yet to make a statement. Further details are awaited.

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2025 Air India Crash

The mid-air scare comes less than a year after Air India Flight 171, travelling from Gujarat to London, crashed into BJ Medical College's hostel block just seconds after take off. The tragic incident took away 260 lives in one of the deadliest crash in the history of civil aviation in India.

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