Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Mumbai International Airport | Watch

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the seating area of Terminal 1B of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening. As per preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Mumbai fire brigade chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said that the fire was reported at the cable trays and switch boxes inside the terminal. The impact of the incident seems to be confined to the ground floor of the terminal. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ward staff reportedly rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, as soon as they received the information.

Videos shared across social media platforms show thick smoke billowing inside Terminal 1 of the airport at the city's Vile Parle area. The incident was first reported at around 6:35 PM; the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) classified it as a Level-I fire at 7:05 PM.

Currently, the fire has been brought under control and the cause behind the incident remains to be determined.

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Further details are awaited.

Fire at hotel near Mumbai airport

The incident comes at the back of a similar incident in February, when a similar fire broke out at a hotel near the Mumbai airport in Andheri area. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched an operation. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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