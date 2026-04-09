Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Mumbai International Airport | Watch
Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Mumbai International Airport, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
- India News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the seating area of Terminal 1B of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening. As per preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.
Mumbai fire brigade chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said that the fire was reported at the cable trays and switch boxes inside the terminal. The impact of the incident seems to be confined to the ground floor of the terminal. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ward staff reportedly rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, as soon as they received the information.
Videos shared across social media platforms show thick smoke billowing inside Terminal 1 of the airport at the city's Vile Parle area. The incident was first reported at around 6:35 PM; the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) classified it as a Level-I fire at 7:05 PM.
Currently, the fire has been brought under control and the cause behind the incident remains to be determined.
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Further details are awaited.
Fire at hotel near Mumbai airport
The incident comes at the back of a similar incident in February, when a similar fire broke out at a hotel near the Mumbai airport in Andheri area. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched an operation. No injuries were reported in the incident.
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"The fire was confined to AC unit and exhaust ducting in an area about 1000 sq.ft to 1500 sq.ft on the terrace of 03 level basement and ground plus upper 10 storey-building," the BMC said at the time of the incident.
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