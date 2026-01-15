Air India, IndiGo Flights Disrupted As Iran Closes Airspace Amid Growing Turmoil

New Delhi: Amid the unrest in Iran and the closure of its airspace, two major Indian airlines, IndiGo and Air India have issued travel advisories mentioning that flights overflying the protest-ridden Middle Eastern country are now using alternate routes, leading to delays in some cases. In cases where rerouting is not possible, those flights are being cancelled.

Air India Using Alternative Routing

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” Air India said in a post on X, requesting passengers to check the status of their flights on its official website.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption. Safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” the airline added.

IndiGo Says ‘Beyond Our Control’

India's largest airline, IndiGo has also released a similar advisory on X saying, “Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted,” adding that their teams are assessing the situation and supporting its affected customers by offering viable alternatives.

Mentioning that the situation is “beyond their control,” the airline said, “If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or to claim a refund, as per your preference.”

“We remain committed to keeping you informed and supporting you through this evolving situation. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding,” it added.

Tension In Iran

The development comes amid Iran closing its airspace to all flights, except some international ones, with permission. Meanwhile, as Iran warned that it may hit American bases if US conducts airstrikes against its regime, the Trump administration has withdrawn some of its personnel from its bases in the region.