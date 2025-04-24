Air India Issues Advisory After Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Airlines

New Delhi: Air India has issued an official travel advisory after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines, after getting slapped with a strong response from New Delhi following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

With this move, Indian Planes flying to Europe, the US, UK, and the Middle East will now be forced to take longer alternate routes increasing fuel and operational costs. However, foreign airlines remain unaffected.

In a statement posted on X, Air India said, "Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority."

The airline has urged passengers to check their flight status by calling its helpline numbers 011-69329333 and 011-69329999, or by visiting www.airindia.com.

Airspace restrictions are expected to cause delays and rescheduling across several international sectors operated by Indian airlines.

Pahalgam Attack fallout: India Tightens Pressure

The closure of Pakistan’s airspace comes amid a series of strong retaliatory steps taken by India following the Pahalgam attack. On Thursday, India formally suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 — a major diplomatic move that signals New Delhi’s hardening stance.

India has also shut down the Attari Integrated Check Post and cancelled Pakistan’s access to the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Pakistani nationals holding SAARC visas have been asked to leave India within 48 hours.

Additionally, the government has capped the diplomatic staff limit for both countries to 30 officials each, effective May 1. A similar reduction was last seen after the Pulwama terror attack in 2020.

All-party Meeting Held in Delhi

An all-party meeting was convened in Delhi to brief political leaders about the security situation and government’s steps so far. Officials informed party representatives about the current status and likely measures in the coming days.