Air India Issues Travel Advisory as Cyclone Arnab Threatens Flights in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday issued a travel advisory warning that weather conditions linked to Tropical Cyclone Arnab may affect flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, urging passengers to check their flight status and allow extra time to reach airports amid forecasts of severe weather along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

In its advisory posted on X, Air India wrote, “Weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab may impact flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on 27 October.” It also cautioned that adverse weather could affect road travel and advised passengers to check flight updates on its official website. “Guests are advised to check their flight status on the Air India website. Road travel may also be affected due to inclement weather. Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the airline stated.

This advisory comes as a massive disaster response effort is underway across coastal Andhra Pradesh as Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Arnab’ accelerates across the west-central Bay of Bengal. Moving at 25 km/h over the past six hours, the storm is projected to make landfall near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by Wednesday morning, bringing dangerous winds and extremely heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Cyclone Arnab was centred approximately 300 km from Visakhapatnam, 360 km from Kakinada, 460 km from Machilipatnam, and 530 km from Bapatla as of Tuesday morning.

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APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that the cyclone will maintain its west-northwestward track until Tuesday evening before veering northwestward toward the coastline.

IMD warned that Cyclone Arnab is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm by landfall. Coastal areas are expected to bear the brunt, with sustained wind speeds of 115–125 km/h and gusts reaching up to 140 km/h. The weather office has also forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

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Preliminary assessments indicate that 16 districts, including 2,460 revenue villages and 92 urban areas, fall directly in the cyclone's trajectory. To mitigate the impact and ensure a swift emergency response, authorities have implemented extensive measures. Authorities have been readied, with 1,763 cyclone shelters and 2,907 control rooms set up at district and mandal levels. To oversee relief operations on the ground, the government has deployed 3,185 nodal officers.