Air India Pilot Found Dead in Vasant Kunj Hotel Room; Delhi Police Initiate Probe

New Delhi: Delhi Police have initiated inquest proceedings following the sudden death of an airline captain inside his room at Hotel The Grand in Vasant Kunj North on Friday, September 11.

The incident came to light late Friday evening after the hotel management received a call from the deceased pilot’s brother, who stated that the captain was not responding to repeated phone calls. Hotel staff proceeded to the guest room and found it locked from the inside. Upon gaining entry using a master key, they discovered the airline officer lying unconscious and unresponsive.

A PCR call was placed to the Vasant Kunj North Police Station, prompting an immediate police response. Officers rushed the pilot to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased had checked into Hotel The Grand on September 10, 2026, a day prior to the incident. The Forensic Crime Team was summoned to inspect the hotel room for initial evidence collection.

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Police said, "The deceased was working as a Captain with an airline and had checked into the said hotel on 10.09.2026. Later in the evening of 11.09.2026, the brother of the deceased contacted the hotel manager and informed him that his brother was not responding to his calls. The hotel manager thereafter went to the room where the deceased was staying and found it locked from inside. The room was opened with the help of the hotel master key, whereupon the deceased was found lying unconscious and unresponsive."

The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday, September 12. Inquest proceedings have been launched under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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Investigators noted that the final cause of death will be determined once the comprehensive post-mortem report and chemical analysis results are received. Further inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death remains underway.

An Air India spokesperson said the post-mortem examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on September 12 and the final cause of death will be ascertained after receipt of the final opinion.

"Air India is deeply saddened at the passing away of a cockpit crew member in Delhi last night. He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead," the spokesperson said.