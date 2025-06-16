Air India Plane Crash: DNA Samples of 119 Victims Matched, 76 Bodies Handed Over to Families, Says Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent

The DNA samples of 119 individuals who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad have matched with those of their relatives, Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi has confirmed.

He also stated that 76 bodies have already been handed over to the victims' families.

In a press briefing, Dr. Joshi said, “So far, DNA samples of 119 deceased individuals have matched with those of their family members. Of these, 76 bodies have been handed over to the families. Among the remaining 43, the mortal remains of 14 victims will be handed over by tomorrow morning. Eleven family members, who lost more than one relative, are awaiting further reports. In 18 cases, the families have informed us that they will let us know when they are ready to collect the bodies.”

Dr. Joshi also spoke about the counselling sessions being organized for the grieving families and assured that officials and staff are assisting them throughout, from documentation to coping with trauma.

“For panic-stricken and emotionally devastated relatives of the deceased, we have arranged counselling sessions. We are here to assist them in every way possible,” he said.

Air India Plane Crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with 242 passengers and crew on board, crashed near the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin, is the sole survivor of the crash.

The total death toll currently stands at 279. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash, and recovery operations are ongoing at the site.