'Last Selfie Before Plan Crash': Family of Five Among Over 241 Killed in Air India Crash

The Air India plane crash that took place within moments of takeoff has left the world in shock. The tragedy killed over 240 people on board, including families, couples, professionals, and children. One of the families was that of Pratik Joshi and Dr. Komi Vyas, who were flying to London with their three young children to start a new life.

Just before takeoff, the family had shared a smiling selfie from inside the aircraft. The photo, now being called the “saddest selfie ever” by netizens, showed Pratik and his wife Komi seated across the aisle from their children. A large group of relatives had come to the Ahmedabad airport to bid them farewell.

Family's London Dream Ends in Tragedy

Pratik Joshi had been working as a software engineer in London for six years. He was waiting for clearances so his wife and children could join him. Finally, that day had come. His wife, Dr. Komi Vyas, a well-known doctor from Udaipur, had just resigned from her job two days ago. Their bags were packed, farewells done, and a new life awaited them in the UK.

But within minutes after the plane took off from Ahmedabad, it crashed into the BJMC hostel building nearby. The crash left not only the passengers dead or injured, but also killed and hurt several resident doctors and MBBS students living in the hostel.

Lives Lost in Seconds

In just a few seconds, everything turned to smoke and fire. The flight, filled with people full of hope, turned into a tragic memory. Social media users expressed deep sorrow, saying the photo shared by the family was a painful reminder of how unpredictable life can be.