Air India Plane Crash: Father of Cabin Crew Member Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam Narrates His Ordeal

New Delhi: The father of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, who died in the Air India plane crash, said that he has still not received any help from either the airline or the state government after his daughter passed away in the tragic incident. Narrating his ordeal, Nandesh Kumar Sharma, victim's farther, said he only came to know about the crash and rescue efforts through social media.

"Air India has not informed us about anything. I got the information only through social media, like the crash, and other things. I got information on that, but after that, what was to be done or what would happen, we were not told. No one from Air India came to our house to tell about it, or even from the government," the victim's father, Kongrailatpam Nandesh Kumar Sharma, said.

21-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam was part of the cabin crew in Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed near Ahmedabad airport yesterday. The flight had 242 people on board, with the company confirming the death of 241 of them, as one British national survived the crash.

Breaking down in front of the media, he asked the state government to give answers on whether they will help the affected families.

"I just want the government to say something, take care of the family. Now that she (his daughter) is gone, she is gone. I only have 3 daughters. So what will I say? I have no words," he said.



Meanwhile, the Tata group has announced Rs 1 crore to be given to the families of the deceased and the injured. A team of caregivers sent from Air India also arrived in Ahmedabad yesterday.