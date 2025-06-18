Air India Plane Crash Lone Survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh Discharged From Hospital, Attends Brother's Cremation in Diu With Tears in Eyes

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the ill-fated Air India AI 171 flight, which crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 with 242 people on board, including passengers and crew, has been discharged from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following treatment.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows Vishwas mourning the death of his brother, Ajay Ramesh, who was traveling with him on the same flight. The footage captures Vishwas attending his brother’s funeral in Diu.

In the video, Vishwas is seen carrying Ajay’s mortal remains on his shoulders to the cremation ground.

Vishwas, a 40-year-old businessman originally from Diu, is currently settled in the UK.

He was discharged from the hospital after being declared stable, according to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. Rakesh Joshi.

Ajay’s mortal remains were handed over to the family after his identity was confirmed through a DNA test, Dr. Joshi added.

The brothers, Vishwas and Ajay, had been returning to London after a vacation in India.

Following the crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the crash site and met with Vishwas at the hospital.

Vishwas was seated on seat 11A of the aircraft and miraculously survived the devastating crash.

Recently, a chilling new video surfaced online showing Vishwas emerging from the direction of the wreckage site, with a massive fireball raging behind him.

In the video, panic-stricken people can be seen running around helplessly outside the compound where the aircraft was engulfed in flames. As they attempted to assess the extent of the destruction, Ramesh, was seen walking out of the compound where the flight crashed.

He appeared to be speaking to someone on the phone.

Upon spotting the men nearby, Ramesh waved his hand to signal for help and was immediately taken away by them.

The haunting image of Ramesh emerging from the scene, as thick plumes of smoke filled the background, has left viewers stunned.