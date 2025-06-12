Air India Plane Crash Near Ahmedabad: 10 Shocking Videos You Must Watch

Here are 10 shocking videos that capture the horror and chaos on the ground. | Image: ANI

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday when Air India Flight AI-171, flying from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to the Gujarat State Police Control Room, the aircraft was a Boeing 727 twin jet carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 is a Canadian national and 7 are Portuguese nationals.

The crash happened just minutes after the flight took off, and thick smoke was seen billowing from the crash site near the airport. Emergency teams rushed to the spot, and rescue operations were launched immediately.

In response to the disaster, three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, with a total of 90 personnel, were sent from Gandhinagar. Additionally, three more teams are on their way from Vadodara to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

The shocking visuals from the crash site show the scale of devastation—wreckage scattered near residential areas, heavy smoke rising into the sky, and fire engines dousing the flames.

Rescue workers, police, and medical teams are seen working around the clock to assist survivors and manage the scene.

Visuals from the doctors' hostel where the London-bound Air India flight crashed. The tail fin of the aircraft was seen on the premises.

The moment when passengers boarding a different flight saw smoke from the Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Wreckage of Air India AI-171 flight, which crash-landed on a building soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport today.