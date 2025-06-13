She Boarded The Flight to See Her Daughter, The Air India Plane Never Made It

Air India Flight Crash: Anju Sharma, a woman from Ram Sharan Majra village in Kurukshetra’s Ladwa area, was among the passengers who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Her death has left her village in shock and silence.



Anju had been living in Vadodara with her family for the past few years. She was on her way to London to visit her elder daughter, Nimmi Sharma, when the crash happened.



Unfortunately, Anju's elderly parents remain uninformed about the incident due to their poor health. Both are unwell. Her father, Jagdish, a retired Indian Army officer, is bedridden after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Her mother is also in poor health.



Anju Sharma (in centre) with her family



Relatives and neighbours have been visiting the family. People are meeting with Anju’s uncle, sister, and brother-in-law to offer support and condolences.



Her brother-in-law, speaking to the media, said, "The entire family is shattered. We still haven’t gathered the courage to inform her parents, they won't be able to bear this pain."

He added that Anju had tried calling the family while boarding the flight, "She called before takeoff, but we couldn’t connect. That missed call haunts us now." Her sister, fighting back tears, shared, "I’ve lost my mother all over again. She was like a mother to me, a guardian to our home."

Anju’s identity was confirmed after her younger daughter gave a DNA sample in Vadodara. The family remembers Anju as a kind and cheerful person who always kept the family together. Her sudden death has left everyone heartbroken.