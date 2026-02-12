Updated 12 February 2026 at 20:14 IST
Air India Puts Conditions For The Final Compensation Money To Ahmedabad Crash Victims
Air India has put out a condition, saying that those willing to accept the amounts have to ensure that they will not make any future claims against the airline, original equipment manufacturers and government agencies in relation to the fatal accident.
- India News
- 1 min read
Air India Puts Conditions For The Final Compensation Money To Ahmedabad Crash Victims | Image: ANI/File
New Delhi: Air India has initiated the process for providing final compensation to the families of those who died in the Amhedabad-London AI-171 plane crash in June 2025.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 12 February 2026 at 20:11 IST