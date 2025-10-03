Updated 3 October 2025 at 12:24 IST
Air India Reinstates 3 Officials Removed After AI171 Crash; DGCA Softens Stance?
Sidelined in June 2025 after a DGCA directive, the officials are now back in operational roles. Their return comes after what insiders describe as ‘persistent persuasion’ by Air India and a softening stance by the regulator.
New Delhi: In a move that has raised eyebrows within aviation circles, Air India has reinstated three senior officials who were earlier removed from crew scheduling and rostering duties following the tragic crash of AI171.
According to top sources, the officials — Choorah Singh, Pinky Mittal and Payal Arora — who were sidelined in June 2025 after a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directive, are now back in operational roles. Their return comes after what insiders describe as “persistent persuasion” by Air India and a softening stance by the regulator.
Removed in June
In June, the DGCA had ordered the removal of the three officials citing “repeated operational lapses and systemic failures in oversight”. The order followed a safety review in the aftermath of the AI171 crash, which exposed serious violations, including unauthorised crew pairings, breaches of licensing requirements and disregard for mandatory crew rest norms.
The officials were reassigned to non-operational roles as part of corrective measures.
Questions Over Regulator’s Stance
The latest development, however, has sparked concerns about regulatory accountability. Aviation experts point out that reinstating officials held responsible for systemic lapses undermines the very safety reforms DGCA had promised after the AI171 tragedy.
What Next?
While Air India has not issued a public statement on the reinstatement, sources suggest the decision was cleared after rounds of persuasion with the regulator. The DGCA, too, has remained silent, prompting questions on whether safety oversight is being compromised.
Published On: 3 October 2025 at 12:17 IST