Air India Reshuffles Top Leadership Amid Scrutiny; PS Kharola Appointed Senior Advisor

Air India has announced major changes at the top level as the airline faces mounting regulatory pressure and reputational challenges.

In a significant move, Tata Sons has brought in PS Kharola, former Civil Aviation Secretary and ex‑CMD of Air India during government ownership, as Senior Advisor. The airline has also reassigned its Global Head of Corporate Communications to a different role, signalling a push to strengthen governance and crisis communication.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of the AI‑171 crash communication fiasco, where the CEO’s condolence message faced plagiarism allegations, sparking backlash and damaging the airline’s reputation. Insiders admit that crisis messaging during the tragedy lacked originality, sensitivity, and strategic depth.

Adding to the pressure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently imposed a ₹1 crore fine on Air India for operating an aircraft eight times without a valid airworthiness license. The penalty intensified concerns that compliance was not being managed with sufficient senior‑level oversight.

With the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) expected to release its findings on the AI‑171 crash soon, Air India’s corporate communications and governance structures have come under close scrutiny.

Industry observers see Tata Sons’ intervention as an effort to tighten control, restore credibility, and build a stronger compliance and crisis communication framework. The appointment of Kharola, a seasoned aviation bureaucrat, is viewed as a move to bring heavyweight experience into the airline’s leadership at a time when regulatory notices and financial penalties are piling up.

