Air India, Senior Pilots Issued Show Cause Notice, DGCA Warns of Action for Serious Violations

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a show-cause notice to Air India and senior flight crew linked to the Delhi–Tokyo operations of flights AI-357 and AI-358, warning of enforcement action over what it calls serious safety and compliance lapses. The regulator has asked Air India to respond within 14 days, and has also sought an explanation from the pilots involved on why action should not be initiated under applicable Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

What DGCA flagged in AI-358/AI-357 operations

In its notice, DGCA said serious safety concerns arose around aircraft dispatch, Minimum Equipment List (MEL) compliance and flight crew decision-making during the operation of AI-358, with AI-357 noted as a related operation. DGCA’s document notes that during AI-358, the crew received “PACK ACM L” and “Pack Mode” advisories, and a smell of smoke was reported near the R2 door.

The regulator also pointed to a pattern of repeated snags, stating that similar issues had been logged across five previous sectors, suggesting the airline and crew were dealing with a known history of system degradation, not a one-off technical anomaly.

Allegations of MEL and CAR non-compliance

A key allegation is that the aircraft (VT-ANI) was dispatched with “incompatible MEL items,” which DGCA said was in contravention of CAR Section 2, Series B, Part I (Paras 2.2 and 2.3). DGCA further alleged that on 28.06.2025, there was non-compliance with MEL “O” conditions related to the lower right recirculation fan on AI-358, citing a violation of CAR Section 2, Series B, Part I, Para 5.3.

DGCA also claimed the operating crew accepted the aircraft “without adequate understanding of MEL limitations and system interdependencies,” referencing CAR Section 8, Series O, Part II, Para 3.1.2, and failed to assess the combined operational and safety impact of multiple inoperative systems as required under CAR Section 8, Series O, Part II, Para 4.5.1.

Why DGCA is focusing on pilot decision-making

Beyond dispatch and maintenance documentation, DGCA’s notice directly questions cockpit decision-making, stating that the pilots of AI-358 and AI-357 accepted the aircraft for operation despite prior knowledge of repeated snags and existing system degradations. The notice frames this as a breakdown in safety judgment, not merely a technical paperwork issue.

