Air India to Observe 2-Minute Silence Tomorrow for Victims of AI171 Crash: Reports

New Delhi: New Delhi: Air India employees will pause for a two-minute silence on Friday to honour the victims of the airline’s tragic Boeing 787-8 crash that occurred exactly one year ago, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The airline has reportedly asked staff to observe the silence from 1:39 pm to 1:41 pm IST at their workstations as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the June 12, 2025 accident. Employees at airport check-in counters or performing essential ground and flight duties may continue their responsibilities without interruption, the company said in an internal communication, reports said.

The Air India Dreamliner (registration VT-ANB), operating a flight from India to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff during the initial climb phase. The accident claimed 241 lives on board and 19 on the ground. All 12 crew members died, while one passenger survived. Among the passengers killed were citizens of the UK, Portugal, and Canada.

Staff will also gather at designated memorial areas to pay respects at Air India’s headquarters, its training academy, and major operational centres including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, London Heathrow, and London Gatwick airports, reports said.

Advertisement

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

