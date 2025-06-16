‘Ground All Boeings,’ Say Netizens After Another 787 Dreamliner Bound to Delhi Faces Technical Snag Post Takeoff | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Just three days after the tragic crash of an Air India flight that claimed 241 lives, another Boeing aircraft of the airline — a 787 Dreamliner — faced a technical snag mid-air, triggering public outrage and fresh concerns over Boeing’s safety record.

The flight, AI 315, was operating on the Hong Kong–Delhi route when it turned back to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff on Monday morning. Pilots detected a technical issue after the plane took off around 9:29 am (local time), prompting an air turn-back as a precaution.

The aircraft landed safely at Hong Kong International Airport, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

Netizens Erupt, Demand Grounding of Boeing Planes

The incident sparked immediate reaction on social media, with many users questioning why Air India is still operating Boeing aircraft, particularly the Dreamliner series.

A user wrote, "All Boeing series should be grounded with immediate effect. Proper screening should be done. Old flights should be replaced. New should be brought in. We can not risk a single life. Big companies have lot of money and they can get away. Ultimately common people who suffers a lot."

Another user reacted strongly, saying, "Air India still operating Boeing flights must be declared criminal. Who in their right mind is still flying these? (6 out of 10 faulty flagged Boeing planes are supposedly with Air India) Ground these now!"

A third person commented, “Why still not grounding the 787-8?”

Air India Responds, Says Passengers Safe

Air India issued an official statement confirming the incident and said that alternative travel arrangements were being made for affected passengers.